12 Breakfast Casseroles That the Whole Family Will Love
Looking for a healthy and hearty way to please the whole family in the morning? Try one of our breakfast casseroles that are packed with your favorite classic breakfast foods like potatoes, eggs, sausage and bacon. Recipes like our Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole and Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole are family-friendly options that will keep everyone happy and well nourished.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
There is something for everyone in this Tater Tot breakfast casserole. It's crunchy on top and soft in the center with the bottom layer packed with vegetables and crumbled turkey sausage. The eggs hold everything together. This easy breakfast casserole is perfect for the holidays when you need to feed a hungry crowd.
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata
Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.
Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole
This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering. Two recipes combine into one by adding Roasted Sweet Potatoes to this casserole.
Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs
This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
This breakfast skillet is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast. Be sure to use a large skillet because although it may seem too big for the amount of ingredients, you need the surface area to get your potatoes crispy (overcrowding your skillet will just steam them).
Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole
This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.
Egg and Potato Casserole
Make this quick and easy casserole for Sunday brunch or breakfast any day of the week!