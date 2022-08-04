10 Mediterranean Diet Lunch Recipes in 10 Minutes

Since it's one of the healthiest eating patterns around, it might be difficult to know how to start following the Mediterranean diet, but these meals make it easier than ever. Each of these healthy recipes takes just 10 minutes or less to prepare. Plus, these lunches are packed with staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet, including legumes, fish, whole grains and greens. Recipes like our Shrimp, Avocado & Feta Wrap and White Bean & Veggie Salad are a perfect option for lunch in a pinch.