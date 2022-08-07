I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Salad Dressings I Make to Help me Eat More Vegetables
Summertime is easily the best season for fresh produce, no matter where you live. All it takes is one visit to the farmer's market or grocery store to completely stock your fridge with fresh goodies. Plus, several health benefits are associated with eating more vegetables, from improved blood pressure and lower levels of chronic inflammation to even improved skin health. One of the easiest ways I up my vegetable intake is by making my own homemade salad dressings. Having flavor-packed homemade dressing on hand makes it easy to add a side salad to any meal and gives me a delicious sauce to top any leftover veg with, whether or not they're on top of greens (anything can be a salad if you get creative enough). Not only does this help me up my intake of nutritious produce, but also it helps me cut down on food that could otherwise be wasted due to its short shelf life. Homemade dressings typically rely on pantry staples like oil, spices and vinegar that you might already have in your kitchen, which helps you save money. Also, many premade versions of your favorite dressings contain ample added salt, sugar, fats and thickening agents, so creating your own allows you to control the ingredients and amounts used. After you try making your own Caesar Salad Dressing or Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette with Shallots, you'll never want to go back to store-bought. For more budget-focused, beginner-friendly recipes, tips and tricks, check out Thrifty.
Caesar Salad Dressing
Double this recipe to have extra dressing on hand for tomorrow night's salad.
Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
While a 1-to-2 acid-to-oil ratio is common for vinaigrette, shifting it to 1-to-1½ yields a dressing with a brighter flavor and fewer calories. That means for every ½ cup of acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice, use 3/4 cup of oil. Here's a good all-purpose take on the formula.
Copycat Olive Garden Italian Dressing
This copycat Olive Garden Italian dressing tastes just like the original. Italian seasoning is the backbone of this easy dressing, while mayonnaise gives it body and a little creaminess. Enjoy it on a salad or as a quick and simple marinade for chicken.
Creamy Roasted Garlic Dressing
Made with mellow roasted garlic and chicken broth, this creamy dressing is perfect with a simple salad of romaine lettuce and red onion rings or with a main-dish salad.
Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette with Shallots
This healthy homemade salad dressing has just the right amount of sweetness without being cloying. Try it on a salad with fresh strawberries and spinach or arugula.
Greek Salad Dressing
This simple Greek vinaigrette is so easy to make and so finger-licking good you'll never want to go back to bottled dressing again! Drizzle it over classic Greek salad, a green salad or even use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables or chicken.
Lemon-Tahini Dressing
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
Creamy Cilantro-Avocado Dressing
Use this tangy, creamy cilantro-avocado dressing on a salad of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and black beans, with crumbled tortilla chips or toasted pine nuts on top.
Lemon-Parmesan Vinaigrette
This simple dressing is perfectly balanced thanks to zip from lemon juice and mustard, umami from Parmesan cheese and fresh flair from chives. Break out the good olive oil for the most flavor.
Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette
Pick your favorite herb (or two!) to feature in this easy lemon-herb vinaigrette that's perfect tossed with grilled veggies.
Vegan Ranch Dressing
Serve this creamy vegan ranch dressing alongside fresh or roasted veggies for dipping, as a spread for vegan sandwiches or as a salad dressing for hearty greens. It's also great with Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings.
