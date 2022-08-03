15 Zucchini Side Dishes with Three Steps or Less
Make the most of the waning zucchini season and try one of these delicious recipes. From simple sautés to casseroles, these side dishes are the perfect way to use up an abundance of farmers' market or garden-fresh zucchini. Recipes like our Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan and Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté are fresh and healthy.
Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté
Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.
Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash
This simple roasted zucchini and squash recipe is perfect for when you have extra squash on hand. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted chicken or steak.
Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan
Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Fritters
These air-fryer zucchini fritters have a crispy outer surface and tender-savory middle just as if they've been fried in a skillet. A simple dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of refreshing mint is all you need to complete the dish.
Grilled Summer Vegetable Panzanella
This grilled vegetable salad is filled with summer zucchini and eggplant that are marinated in an herby dressing. Crusty country-style bread helps soak up the flavors. The optional feta cheese adds a briny finishing note. To keep sodium in check, reduce the amount of salt in the salad if you opt to use the feta.
Air-Fryer Zucchini
Zucchini crisps up nicely in this simple air-fryer zucchini recipe. The interior is creamy and soft without feeling mushy, with the outside remaining crispy. A squeeze of lemon after cooking adds brightness and tang.
Zucchini Parmesan Casserole
This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.
Smashed Lemon-Garlic Zucchini with Parmesan
Zucchini rounds are flattened, then coated with Parmesan cheese, lemon zest, garlic and basil for a savory summer side. The cheese browns nicely, giving them an almost-crispy topping.
Braised Green Beans & Summer Vegetables
When green beans, summer squash and cherry tomatoes are plentiful in backyard gardens and farmers' markets, try this quick braise. We like the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan, but you can use any flavorful cheese.
Cream of Zucchini Soup
This cream of zucchini soup recipe is a great way to use up your garden zucchini. The potatoes add to the creaminess, while croutons add texture and chives brighten the flavor.
French Ratatouille
Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar.
Curried Zucchini & Couscous
Made all in one saucepan, this curried zucchini and couscous recipe is a quick side dish, perfect to serve with grilled meats. For a little sweetness, throw in a handful of raisins with the carrots.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Fries
These crunchy, crispy zucchini fries turn very tender in the air fryer and have a delicate natural sweetness from the cooking process. The simple dipping sauce is very tomato forward, with just enough acid from the vinegar and mayonnaise to add incredible tang.
Easy Grilled Zucchini
Looking for a new way to cook zucchini? Try grilling it.
Tomato-Basil Zoodle Salad
Spiralized zucchini noodles make the perfect base for this colorful and flavorful salad--think pasta salad without all the carbs! It comes together quickly for a light lunch or easy side. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or chickpeas to make a heartier meal.