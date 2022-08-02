15 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make on a Sheet Pan
These sheet-pan recipes make a healthy and easy option for dinner tonight. By using only one pan, you'll also save time on cleaning up later. These recipes also showcase anti-inflammatory friendly ingredients like garlic, salmon and broccoli that can help reduce negative symptoms of chronic inflammation, including joint stiffness, skin irritation and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes and Sheet-Pan Ratatouille are deliciously easy choices for an inflammation-fighting meal.
Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes
Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon.
Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce
In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!
Sheet-Pan Ratatouille
Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.
Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers
Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
Sheet-Pan Roasted Salmon & Vegetables
This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli
In this easy and healthy dinner recipe, sweet and savory baked honey-garlic chicken thighs come with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken. The honey-soy-garlic marinade for the chicken does double duty as an irresistible sauce to drizzle over everything. Lining your baking sheet with foil will protect your pan from the sticky honey-soy-garlic sauce, so cleanup will be a breeze too. If you can't find small carrots, cut medium carrots in half lengthwise.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets
For this easy sheet-pan dinner, beets get a head start in the oven while you prep the shrimp and kale. For a prettier presentation, leave the shrimp tails intact. Serve this one-pan recipe with a cool glass of rosé.
Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus
This spring-produce-packed one-pan meal makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas make an excellent weeknight meal. These come together faster than ever, using quick-cooking shrimp and veggies all on one sheet pan so you can focus on family rather than cleanup.
15-Minute Sheet-Pan Chicken Tenders & Broccoli with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Dinner is ready in only 15 minutes and cleanup is a breeze with these easy broiled chicken tenders coated in everything bagel seasoning with fresh broccoli on the side. The three-ingredient dipping sauce adds just a hint of sweet and spice.
Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs
Meal-prep breakfast for the week with these easy sheet-pan eggs, which can be served as is or in a sandwich. Smoky salmon, briny capers and creamy goat cheese load these frittata-like slices with flavor.
Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables
This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.
Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Fajitas
These vegetarian sheet-pan sweet potato fajitas are mild and tender with a little bit of char from the broiler. The colorful toppings add freshness and texture.
Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli
This quick Asian salmon recipe uses the sauce for both glazing the salmon and tossing with the broccoli. Serve over rice noodles or brown rice tossed with sesame oil and scallions.
Sheet-Pan Chicken & Vegetables with Romesco Sauce
Romesco sauce, a classic Mediterranean sauce made with roasted peppers, nuts, garlic and olive oil, is a delicious accompaniment to fish, grilled vegetables, omelets and this one-pan meal of roasted chicken and vegetables. Potatoes, broccoli and chicken thighs all roast together while you make the quick and easy sauce for a fast one-dish meal that's mouthwateringly delicious.