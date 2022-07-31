23 New Desserts You'll Want to Make This Summer
Satisfy your sweet tooth this summer with these new dessert recipes. From easy dump cakes to fruity pies, these desserts highlight fresh fruit like strawberries, peaches and cherries, so you can enjoy the flavors of the season with every bite. Recipes like our Raspberry Cobbler and Blackberry Cake are healthy confections that will end your day on a high note.
Lemon-Raspberry Dump Cake
This super-easy and fun lemon-raspberry dump cake tastes like a cobbler, but with cake instead of a biscuit topping. Raspberries and lemon work well together, but any berry would work well here.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Icebox Cake
Ginger cookies absorb moisture from a rhubarb-laced whipped cream, turning them into cake-like layers while this icebox cake chills in the fridge. We also layered in fresh strawberries for gorgeous color and a little extra sweetness. Pre-chilling a metal mixing bowl in the freezer cools the compote down in a snap.
Chocolate Waffles with Strawberries & Cream
Here we stir cocoa powder into a classic waffle batter to yield rich, chocolaty waffles. Topped with homemade whipped cream and fresh strawberry slices, this decadent brunch could even pass as dessert.
Cherry-Pineapple Dump Cake
This fruity cherry-pineapple dump cake has a delightful balance between tart and sweet flavors. Frozen cherries are the star here and add sweetness without going overboard. Pineapple adds tropical notes.
Raspberry Cobbler
This raspberry cobbler is an easy dessert to whip up when you have fresh raspberries on hand. This version is lower in sugar than traditional cobblers and packed with berries that lend a sweet-tart flavor.
Cherry Berry Pie
Adding cocoa powder to a classic pie dough creates a unique chocolate crust that pairs perfectly with the sweet, juicy fruit nestled inside. If you aren't a fan of lattice crusts, you can use a small cookie cutter to cut out decorative pieces of dough to simply place on top instead.
Passion Fruit Cheesecake Jars
A honey-sweetened cheesecake filling is perfectly creamy against the floral tang of passion fruit curd in this elegant no-bake dessert. Because fresh passion fruit isn't always easy to find, a shelf-stable passion fruit puree makes quick work of the curd; the resulting dessert is so rich and flavorful, a little goes a long way!
Neapolitan Ice Box Pie
The concentrated flavor of freeze-dried strawberries makes the pink layer super-fruity, plus they act as a natural food dye. Letting the pie soften in the fridge for a bit before serving gives it a creamier mouthfeel.
Vegan Vanilla Cake
Layers of fluffy cake are coated in a creamy frosting to create this sweet vegan vanilla cake. Mixing almond milk and apple-cider vinegar creates a vegan alternative to buttermilk. We top the cake with fresh berries, but other fresh fruit like peaches or cherries would be just as delicious.
Peaches & Cream
The better the peaches, the better this simple peaches and cream will be! Honey sweetens the cream just enough, allowing the sweetness of the peaches to shine through.
Blackberry Hand Pies
Whole-wheat flour gives the dough a nutty flavor that balances the sweetness of the jammy blackberry filling. Other in-season fruits would work well, too—try blueberries, cherries or peaches.
Peach-Ricotta Pound Cake
This peach-ricotta pound cake is fruity and delicious. The ricotta cheese helps keep it moist, and the peaches add fresh summer flavor. Using vanilla extract lets the spices shine through, while almond extract provides a stronger flavor that pairs well with the peaches.
Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream
Nice cream is for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. This dairy- and lactose-free, no- added-sugar version requires only five ingredients, including cold water, and comes together as fast as the blades in your food processor can spin. It's bright with blueberries and creamy from bananas, making it a simple and easy dessert with a good dose of dietary fiber—how much more can you ask from a delicious frozen summer dessert?
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
This healthy chocolate peanut butter pie is perfect for any occasion. We lighten up the ganache by using almond milk instead of the typical heavy cream. Peanuts add a welcome crunchy counterpoint to the luscious, creamy filling.
Air-Fryer Doughnuts
These grease-free air-fryer doughnuts are so easy—just pop open a can of store-bought biscuit dough, and you are on your way. Once cooked, you can choose between vanilla or chocolate glaze or a sweet cinnamon sugar topping. You can discard the doughnut holes or cook them up too! Arrange them in a single layer in the basket of your air fryer and cook at 350°F for 2 minutes.
Blackberry Cake
This blackberry cake is tall and tender with fresh juicy blackberries and just a hint of lemon— the perfect combo. This easy cake would be perfect for a special occasion or an easy weeknight dessert.
Peach Crumble Pie
If you hate rolling out dough, keep things simple with this press-in crust piled high with best-of-summer juicy, ripe peaches. Alternatively, skip the crust altogether for a perfect peach crumble.
Lemon-Raspberry Blondies
These blondies, made with whole-wheat flour and the bright and refreshing combination of raspberries and lemon, provide an invigorating snack for any time of day.
No-Bake Key Lime Cheesecake
This no-bake Key lime cheesecake is a tart and refreshing dessert that takes shape with just a few hours in the fridge. If you like a crispy crust, you can bake it at 350°F until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely before adding the filling.
Lemon-Blueberry Bars
Sweet and tangy, these satisfying bars are great for dessert, a snack on the go, or as a treat tucked into a child's brown-bag lunch. Plus, they're packed with everyone's favorite antioxidant superfood: blueberries.
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
This peach cobbler cheesecake marries a classic cheesecake with the crisp cinnamon-flavored topping and fresh fruit flavor of a peach cobbler. Additional fresh ripe peaches and syrupy warmed preserves make the perfect garnish for this amazing dessert!
Easy Cherry Cobbler
The topping in this easy cherry cobbler is crunchy and buttery while the filling showcases sweet juicy cherries. This cobbler comes together in a flash and would make the perfect last-minute dessert.
Apple-Caramel Pound Cake
This tender apple-caramel pound cake has tons of flavor from the apples, brown sugar and cinnamon. The caramel glaze sends this easy cake over the top with a sweet and buttery finish.