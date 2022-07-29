16 Diabetes-Friendly Vegetarian Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

If you're looking for a quick and healthy meal, try one of these vegetarian dinner recipes. These meatless mains are full of complex carbs like veggies and whole grains and have low counts of saturated fats and sodium, so they're perfectly suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Whip up recipes like Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry and Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara in just 30 minutes or less for a nourishing meal any night of the week.