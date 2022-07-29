13 Oat Muffin Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

With four- and five-star ratings, these oat muffins are fan-favorites for a reason as they are packed with flavor. These recipes are a great choice for breakfast as oats are high in fiber, a nutrient that can help keep you full for longer periods of time. Recipes like our Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins and Breakfast Lemon-Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes are delicious and nutritious options to take on the day.