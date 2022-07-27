18 Summer Potluck Sides You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

Bring one of these tasty side dishes to your next potluck and everyone will be asking for the recipe. These delicious recipes can be served cold, so you don't have to worry about reheating anything. Each side takes 30 minutes or less to prepare, which means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying everyone's dish. Recipes like our Southern Macaroni Salad and Avocado Hummus are healthy, flavorful and perfect for any gathering.