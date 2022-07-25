15 High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Lunch Recipes

Give yourself an energy boost with these healthy high-protein lunch ideas. With at least 15 grams per serving, these recipes can help you reach your daily protein needs which can help with a variety of body functions, from promoting muscle growth to supporting the immune system. Featuring whole grains, fish and greens, these lunches also fit seamlessly into the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around. Recipes like our Piled-High Vegetable Pitas and Salmon Rice Bowl will help you stay full and energized.