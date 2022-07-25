15 High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Lunch Recipes
Give yourself an energy boost with these healthy high-protein lunch ideas. With at least 15 grams per serving, these recipes can help you reach your daily protein needs which can help with a variety of body functions, from promoting muscle growth to supporting the immune system. Featuring whole grains, fish and greens, these lunches also fit seamlessly into the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around. Recipes like our Piled-High Vegetable Pitas and Salmon Rice Bowl will help you stay full and energized.
Piled-High Vegetable Pitas
Fresh, bright flavors come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.
Baked Falafel Sandwiches
This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go.
Cabbage, Tofu & Edamame Salad
Craving crunch? Bite into this salad loaded with crisp red cabbage, edamame, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles. This salad is slightly sweetened with baked tofu, mandarin oranges and sesame vinaigrette.
Chicken Quinoa Bowl with Olives & Cucumber
Olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers and spices come together magically in this healthy chicken quinoa bowl recipe. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and a glass of cold Italian white wine.
Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
Salmon Rice Bowl
Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this tasty bowl makes for a satisfying lunch or dinner. With a handful of healthy ingredients, like instant brown rice, heart-healthy salmon and lots of crunchy veggies, you'll have a filling and flavorful meal in just 25 minutes. Looking to cut down on carbs? Try swapping in riced cauliflower in place of the brown rice.
Grilled Veggie, Tofu & Pesto Sandwich
We load up tofu with spices like garlic powder and smoked paprika, then grill it along with vegetables to build a substantial meatless sandwich. (If you want to make it even more flavorful, let the tofu marinate in the spices and oil in the fridge overnight.) To make this grilled vegetable sandwich vegan, look for a plant-based pesto made
Cucumber Salad, Hummus & Pita Bento Box Lunch
Enjoy this refreshing bento box idea over your lunch break that combines cucumber salad, hummus, pita and more for a satisfying work lunch.
Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa
With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The turkey meatballs are adapted from Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own.
Salmon Power Bowl
Crush your day with this salmon power bowl! Here, you'll get protein and a healthy dose of omega-3s from salmon, antioxidants from shredded cabbage, and plenty of fiber from farro. Cumin and coriander flavor the salmon, while a fresh herb dressing coats the veggies.
Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas
In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
Catchall Lunch Salad
This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.
Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
Cucumber-Chicken Green Goddess Wrap
This quick and easy wrap rolls up and is ready for a casual, stationary lunch or a meal on the go, with protein from chicken to keep you going. The green goddess dressing is creamy with cheese and avocado and bright from lemon and herbs. Cucumber and carrots add color and crunch to this healthy, robust whole-wheat wrap.
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
You might not think to use hummus as a pasta sauce, but the creamy dip makes the perfect backdrop to the bold flavors of this healthy Mediterranean-inspired pasta salad.