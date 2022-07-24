14 High-Protein Dinners You Can Make in Three Steps or Less

These easy dinners will keep you full and satisfied throughout the night, thanks to their high counts of protein. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these recipes will help you reap the benefits of the nutrient, including promoting muscle growth and supporting the immune system. Recipes like our Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil and One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli can be made in three steps or less, so you can make a delicious meal with ease.