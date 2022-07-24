I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Vegetarian Anti-Inflammatory Recipes

Some inflammation is unavoidable, but high levels of chronic inflammation can contribute to a slew of unpleasant symptoms like mental fog, digestive distress and high blood pressure. Luckily, healthy lifestyle choices—like what we put on our plates—can help keep excess inflammation at bay. These are just some of the delicious recipes I turn to as a dietitian, when I'm looking for a boost of anti-inflammatory ingredients. These recipes showcase foods like leafy greens, legumes, cherries and ample herbs and spices, which have been shown to help lower inflammation. Additionally, all of these dishes skip the meat so they can fit seamlessly into a vegetarian eating pattern. Choosing to eat plant-based when I can helps me save money and eat in a more climate-friendly way, too. Recipes like Caprese-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos are a win-win and worth a spot in your rotation. For more budget-friendly recipes and beginner cooking tips, check out Thrifty.