16 Healthy Banana Breakfast Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less

Bananas are tasty, packed with nutrients like potassium and vitamin C and budget-friendly, so they are perfect to center your breakfast around. Whether it's pancakes, smoothies, oatmeal or French toast, you can transform your bananas into unique and delicious meals. These breakfasts also only take 30 minutes or less to prepare, making them great options for a quick and filling bite. Recipes like our Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes and Classic Breakfast Banana Split are sweet morning starters that you'll want to make again and again.