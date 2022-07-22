16 Healthy Banana Breakfast Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less

Danielle DeAngelis July 22, 2022

Bananas are tasty, packed with nutrients like potassium and vitamin C and budget-friendly, so they are perfect to center your breakfast around. Whether it's pancakes, smoothies, oatmeal or French toast, you can transform your bananas into unique and delicious meals. These breakfasts also only take 30 minutes or less to prepare, making them great options for a quick and filling bite. Recipes like our Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes and Classic Breakfast Banana Split are sweet morning starters that you'll want to make again and again.

Banana Bread French Toast

Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

Credit: Jacob Fox
This healthy strawberry banana smoothie gets creaminess, protein and staying power from yogurt and extra vitamin C from kiwi. Have it for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

Classic Breakfast Banana Split

Credit: Carson Downing
Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce."  We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.

Avocado & Banana Smoothie

Credit: Casey Barber
If you love a creamy smoothie, this one's for you: avocado and banana combine for a thick and rich drink. Freeze your banana slices to make it more of an ice cream-style smoothie.

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

Kiwi-Granola Breakfast Banana Split

Credit: Carson Downing
We take a classic dessert and put a breakfast-friendly spin on it by swapping in yogurt for ice cream. The thicker consistency of the strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) helps it hold its shape and mimic scoops of ice cream. Plus, it has more protein for staying power than regular yogurt. Lots of seeds and nuts are a nice textural counterpoint to the soft banana.

Banana Energy Bites

Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.

Banana Oatmeal

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.

Gluten-Free Almond-Flour Banana Pancakes

Credit: Will Dickey
These gluten-free almond-flour banana pancakes have a lovely nutty flavor that complements the sweet bananas. Vanilla and nutmeg tie everything together.

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split

Credit: Carson Downing
This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

Chocolate-Coconut Breakfast Banana Split

Credit: Carson Downing
Eating dessert for breakfast has never been easier, thanks to this twist on a classic banana split. We swap in strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) for ice cream, but you'll still get the same ice-cream-scoop look because the yogurt's thicker consistency helps it hold its shape well. Plus, strained yogurt has more protein for staying power. Pineapple and coconut give this banana split tropical vibes.

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

By Danielle DeAngelis