10 Lower-Sugar Margaritas to Cool You Down This Summer

Kick back and relax after making yourself one of these refreshing margarita recipes. Whether it's chilled or frozen, these drinks will help cool you down and are perfect for enjoying out in the summer sun. Plus, these margaritas don't include simple syrup and only contain 12 grams of sugar or less, which can help limit your added sugar intake, a nutrient most of us get too much of. Recipes like our Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas and No-Sugar-Added Spicy Mango Margaritas will help you enjoy the season while keeping your added sugar intake in check.