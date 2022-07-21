10 Lower-Sugar Margaritas to Cool You Down This Summer
Kick back and relax after making yourself one of these refreshing margarita recipes. Whether it's chilled or frozen, these drinks will help cool you down and are perfect for enjoying out in the summer sun. Plus, these margaritas don't include simple syrup and only contain 12 grams of sugar or less, which can help limit your added sugar intake, a nutrient most of us get too much of. Recipes like our Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas and No-Sugar-Added Spicy Mango Margaritas will help you enjoy the season while keeping your added sugar intake in check.
Pineapple Margaritas with No Added Sugar
Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
Pomegranate Margaritas
Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas
Swap out some of the usual lime juice in your margaritas with fresh grapefruit juice for a refreshing spin on the classic drink. Red grapefruit makes for a particularly pretty cocktail. Unlike many frozen margaritas served at restaurants, these cocktails have no additional sweetener.
Prickly Pear Margaritas
This fun and vibrant prickly pear margarita is perfect for a hot summer day--and for when you can get your hands on fresh prickly pears to make your own syrup. If prickly pears are hard to come by, you can substitute store-bought prickly pear syrup, which can be found at some liquor stores, specialty stores or online.
Smoky Tajín Margarita
This easy margarita recipe is like vacation in a glass. A bit of the chile-lime seasoning Tajín on the rim of your glass contrasts with the sweet orange and agave.
Spicy Mango Margaritas
These margaritas get sweetness from mango nectar instead of simple syrup. The nectar adds a refreshingly tropical flavor that pairs nicely with muddled jalapeño and the spicy seasoning along the rim of each glass.
Low-Carb Margarita
This margarita recipe slashes 150 calories compared to typical margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
Magical Color-Changing Margaritas
Pour homemade margarita mix over ice cubes made from blue pea flower tea and watch your cocktail change colors before your eyes without any artificial food dye. It's sure to be your new favorite party trick. Blue pea flower tea (also called butterfly pea tea) is an herbal tea from Southeast Asia that changes from blue to purple when mixed with an acidic ingredient (like the lime juice in this margarita recipe).
Watermelon Margarita
All you need is a blender to whip up the watermelon base for this refreshing summer cocktail with a splash of silver tequila and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Use the extra DIY watermelon juice to double the recipe or enjoy it on its own.
Hot Honey Margarita
This fun tequila cocktail uses hot honey for a twist on the popular spicy margarita. An aged tequila like a reposado works especially well with the earthy and floral flavors of honey. If you prefer a cocktail with slightly less of a kick, feel free to use half regular honey and half hot honey.