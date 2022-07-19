11 Easy Summer Sides to Pair with Chicken

Danielle DeAngelis July 19, 2022

These tasty sides are guaranteed to pair well with your next chicken dinner. Featuring summer veggies like carrots, radishes, cucumber and tomatoes, these sides bring out the fresh and light flavors of the season. Plus, they're easy to make, only requiring three steps or less so you can spend your time on the rest of the meal. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob and Caprese Pasta Salad are delicious additions to add to the table.

Maple Roasted Carrots

Roasting brings out the inherent sweetness in carrots--but add a little maple syrup and butter and you have a caramelized vegetable your kids (and you!) will actually want to eat seconds of.

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

You might not think to use hummus as a pasta sauce, but the creamy dip makes the perfect backdrop to the bold flavors of this healthy Mediterranean-inspired pasta salad.

Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad

In this easy cherry tomato salad, the fresh herbs and bright dressing highlight the natural sweetness of the summery tomatoes. Elevate the look of this easy salad by using multicolored tomatoes if you can find them.

Simple Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed spinach (or any greens) with garlic and a squeeze of lemon (or vinegar) is a simple formula that lets spinach shine and will never go out of favor.

Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob

Credit: Jacob Fox
Air-fryer corn on the cob is a simple way to cook sweet corn with little mess. We like it smothered in butter, salt and pepper, but any spice blend will work well.

Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad

A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side.

Lemon-Garlic Green Beans

Credit: Will Dickey
These tender-crisp lemon-garlic green beans have tons of flavor from shallots, garlic and the tangy lemon. It's the perfect simple green bean side dish that pairs well with everything.

Grilled Cauliflower with Feta

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
The tiny bits of red bell pepper add a nice sweet crunch to these grilled cauliflower wedges with a feta cheese and olive oil drizzle. Keeping the core of the cauliflower intact helps the wedges stay sturdy while grilling.

Caprese Pasta Salad

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

Air-Fryer Carrots

Credit: Jacob Fox
Air-fryer carrots are an easy side dish that pairs with just about everything. Here the carrots are tossed with a touch of brown sugar and spices, with Parmesan cheese adding a savory note. Go even cheesier with a sprinkle of crumbled goat cheese for garnish, if you like.

Fresh Asparagus-Tomato Salad

Topped with Parmesan cheese and pine nuts, this tasty green salad is perfect for any barbeque or picnic.

By Danielle DeAngelis