11 Easy Summer Sides to Pair with Chicken

These tasty sides are guaranteed to pair well with your next chicken dinner. Featuring summer veggies like carrots, radishes, cucumber and tomatoes, these sides bring out the fresh and light flavors of the season. Plus, they're easy to make, only requiring three steps or less so you can spend your time on the rest of the meal. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob and Caprese Pasta Salad are delicious additions to add to the table.