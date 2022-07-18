17 High Blood Pressure-Friendly Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

There's nothing like ending your day off right with a healthy and delicious meal, and these four- and five-star recipes will be great additions to your rotation. Low in saturated fats and sodium and high in nutrients like potassium, these dinners will also help you manage your blood pressure and meet your nutrition goals. Recipes like our Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley and Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls are fan-favorites for a reason, so try them out for dinner tonight.