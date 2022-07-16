14 Easy Summer Sides to Pair with Salmon

Danielle DeAngelis July 16, 2022
Credit: Johnny Autry

The next time you make salmon, pair it with one of these delicious veggie side dishes. Veggies like zucchini, broccoli, cucumber and spinach are perfect sides for summer. Plus, these healthy sides are easy to make, only taking 30 minutes or less to prepare. Recipes like our Cauliflower Rice and Garlic & Parmesan Roasted Carrots are flavorful and seasonal.

Creamy Cucumber Salad

This creamy cucumber salad is an easy side dish for any summer BBQ. Bright dill and white-wine vinegar add fresh tartness to cucumbers and red onions. Enjoy this salad the day you prepare it so the ingredients don't turn watery.

Cauliflower Rice

When cauliflower is pulsed in a food processor, it magically turns into a vegetable that really resembles white rice. In this easy recipe, cauliflower rice is made into an herbed pilaf.

Garlic & Parmesan Roasted Carrots

Roasting carrots in the oven brings out their inherent sweetness, while Parmesan and garlic give this easy side dish a flavorful savory accent.

Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower

Roasted broccoli and cauliflower are perfectly cooked with just the right amount of seasonings and char from the oven. Enjoy this simple recipe for any meal or occasion.

Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob

Credit: Jacob Fox
Air-fryer corn on the cob is a simple way to cook sweet corn with little mess. We like it smothered in butter, salt and pepper, but any spice blend will work well.

Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing

This spinach salad tossed with spunky ginger dressing was inspired by the iceberg salads served at Japanese steakhouses across the U.S. Add shrimp for lunch or a light supper.

Air-Fryer Zucchini

Credit: Jacob Fox
Zucchini crisps up nicely in this simple air-fryer zucchini recipe. The interior is creamy and soft without feeling mushy, with the outside remaining crispy. A squeeze of lemon after cooking adds brightness and tang.

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

If you prefer, make this salad with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.

Air-Fryer Asparagus

Credit: Fred Hardy
Use your air fryer to crisp up tender asparagus for a simple and easy side dish. If your air fryer is large enough, you can cook the asparagus in one batch. If it's smaller, cook the asparagus in two batches, keeping the first batch warm as the second batch cooks.

Lemon-Garlic Green Beans

Credit: Will Dickey
These tender-crisp lemon-garlic green beans have tons of flavor from shallots, garlic and the tangy lemon. It's the perfect simple green bean side dish that pairs well with everything.

Steamed Broccolini with Creamy Lemon-Caper Sauce

A bright and herby sauce, a riff on the classic French sauce gribiche, is an easy way to dress up simple steamed broccolini.

Air-Fryer Carrots

Credit: Jacob Fox
Air-fryer carrots are an easy side dish that pairs with just about everything. Here the carrots are tossed with a touch of brown sugar and spices, with Parmesan cheese adding a savory note. Go even cheesier with a sprinkle of crumbled goat cheese for garnish, if you like.

Air-Fryer Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Jacob Fox
These air-fryer sweet potatoes are nicely crisped around the edges and tender on the inside. Ground sumac adds a nice tang to the spice mix, but paprika can be used in its place.

Charred Sugar Snap Peas with Sesame-Chili Sauce

Be sure to let these sugar snap peas get some at-the-edge-of-burnt color in the skillet. It's the secret to the knockout flavor of this easy and healthy side dish.

By Danielle DeAngelis