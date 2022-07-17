I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Dinners for Summer

Summertime means there's no shortage of fresh, seasonal ingredients. That said, it can feel like a stretch to turn on the oven or stove for hours of roasting or sautéing. These recipes are a mix of no-cook, grilled and quick-cooking dishes that showcase some of my favorite flavors of the season. Plus, they star ingredients like avocados, chickpeas, leafy greens and fish that have been proven to help tamp down chronic inflammation. Keeping excess inflammation at bay can help with a variety of body functions, from joint pain and digestive distress to mental fog. As we get into the dog days of summer, try recipes like Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken or Cod Fish Tacos for a delicious anti-inflammatory boost. And for more budget-friendly food and nutrition content, check out our Thrifty column.