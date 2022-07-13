18 Fruity Summer Cocktails to Make This Weekend
Kick back and relax this weekend with one of our summer cocktails in hand. Featuring fruity flavors like coconut, strawberries, watermelon and blackberries, these tasty drinks will keep you refreshed on hot summer days. Recipes like our Dirty Shirley and Blackberry Margarita will become summer traditions you'll want to make each year.
Dirty Shirley
Here's a Shirley Temple for grownups! We found that typical Dirty Shirleys are cloyingly sweet. Our version uses half the amount of grenadine as other versions and a lower-in-sugar ginger beer instead of ginger ale or lemon-lime soda for a refreshing drink.
Frozen Key Lime Pie Margaritas
This frozen margarita was inspired by the flavors of a cool and creamy Key lime pie. Whip up a batch of these easy frozen margaritas for Cinco de Mayo or anytime you want a sweet and refreshingly tart treat! Use Key limes--which have a wonderful floral aroma and flavor--if you can find them, but common limes work as well. Freshly squeezed juice will have the best flavor, but you can also find bottled Key lime juice--just be sure to buy unsweetened juice if you go for packaged juice. If you prefer a mocktail, simply replace the tequila with water.
Blackberry Margarita
This vibrant blackberry margarita is filled with fresh berry flavor. Pureeing the fresh blackberries with a little jam gives the drink additional sweetness without having to make a simple syrup. Diluting with the lime-flavored sparkling water adds a nice effervescence.
Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail
The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas
Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!
Strawberry-Rhubarb Shrub Cocktail
This strawberry-rhubarb honey shrub cocktail celebrates the arrival of spring with a tangy, refreshing gin cooler. The sweet-and-sour flavors of fresh strawberries and rhubarb are enhanced by honey in a quick-cooked shrub syrup.
Coconut Margarita
Coconut water brings just enough sweetness to this frozen coconut margarita to add flavor to the drink without making it too sweet. The lime juice and Coco López give this drink a tropical flavor, while the tequila and triple sec make it taste like a solid margarita.
Lemon-Ginger Kombucha Cocktail
If you like kombucha, it's time to try it in a cocktail! We recommend lemon-ginger kombucha, but try this versatile vodka cocktail recipe with any flavor.
Fresh Mint Mojito Cocktail
Fresh mint and zesty lime combine to create a flavor base for this classic rum cocktail. We use superfine sugar to ensure it all dissolves for the smoothest refreshing mojito.
Strawberry-Basil Shrub Cocktail
A shrub is a fruit syrup made with vinegar, and it's been used for centuries to preserve seasonal fruit. You can make a refreshing cocktail with it, as we do here, or try a splash in a glass of seltzer to make your own craft soda.
Cucumber Martini
The gin is the primary flavor in this cooling cucumber martini, so be sure to pick your favorite! Elderflower liqueur adds a floral note, while lime and simple syrup give this refreshing cocktail a balance of sweet and sour flavors.
Beer Cocktail with Lime & Tajín
A refreshing way to enjoy a beer, a chelada is a popular Mexican cocktail (aka michelada and featuring many variations). One version takes a mild lager (like Corona), mixes in a hefty dose of lime juice and is served in a glass with a salted rim. To spice things up a bit, in this recipe, we dip the rim of the glass in Tajín (a chile-lime seasoning) to give each sip a tangy bite, and add a little ice to the glass to keep things extra chilled.
Watermelon Margarita
All you need is a blender to whip up the watermelon base for this refreshing summer cocktail with a splash of silver tequila and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Use the extra DIY watermelon juice to double the recipe or enjoy it on its own.
Gin & Blackberry Spritz
This "berry" fresh spritzer is light and satisfying and really can be enjoyed year-round. It gets its beautiful color from muddled blackberries and its kick from gin (or vodka). Top it off with a little soda water and there you have it! We intentionally kept the added sugar out of this cocktail, but if you want a little sweetness, stir in some honey.
Spicy Mezcal Margarita
Feel the heat in this zippy mezcal margarita! What's the difference between tequila and mezcal? Tequila is a type of mezcal. They're both made from agave, with mezcal traditionally picking up its signature smoky flavor from being cooked in underground pits. We love it paired with a little bit of heat and agave syrup for a touch of sweetness.
Hurricane Cocktail
This hurricane cocktail is refreshing with less sugar and calories than the original. The fruit-forward flavor is amplified by passion fruit-flavored sparkling water, which adds effervescence and a sweet floral finish. Serve this drink for Mardi Gras or anytime you want a fruity cocktail.
Berry Bubbly Vodka Soda
This bright and bubbly sipper combines berries with vodka and seltzer to make a colorful 3-ingredient cocktail you can enjoy year-round, thanks to frozen berries. Amp up the flavor even more by using a flavored seltzer rather than plain!
Moscow Mule Cocktail
This refreshing cocktail features a combination of vodka, tangy lime and ginger beer, a nonalcoholic carbonated ginger beverage similar to ginger ale. This cocktail is traditionally served in a copper mug.