23 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Summer

For summer, try one of these dinners starring fresh and light ingredients. Packed with plenty of whole grains, veggies, seafood and lentils, these recipes are perfect for those following the Mediterranean diet. The best part? All of these dinners can be made in 30 minutes or less, ensuring you'll be in and out of the kitchen in no time. Recipes like our Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble and Air Fryer Fish Tacos are just as easy as they are delicious.