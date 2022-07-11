15 New Breakfast Recipes with Three Steps or Less
Whether you prefer savory egg tacos or sweet pancakes and waffles, you'll love one of these new breakfast recipes. These breakfasts can be prepared in three steps or less, which makes them perfect for busy mornings. Recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast and Spinach & Egg Tacos are tasty, filling and easy to make.
Creamy Strawberry Smoothie
It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!
Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast
Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
Spinach & Egg Tacos
Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.
Chocolate-Coconut Breakfast Banana Split
Eating dessert for breakfast has never been easier, thanks to this twist on a classic banana split. We swap in strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) for ice cream, but you'll still get the same ice-cream-scoop look because the yogurt's thicker consistency helps it hold its shape well. Plus, strained yogurt has more protein for staying power. Pineapple and coconut give this banana split tropical vibes.
Banana Overnight Oats
The banana flavor comes through perfectly in these banana overnight oats. Pecan butter has a delicate flavor that complements the flavors nicely, but you can also easily swap it out for any nut butter.
Pesto Scrambled Eggs
Pep up breakfast (or dinner) with a little pesto. And be careful not to overcook your eggs. Scrambled eggs are at their best when you see soft, creamy curds. Serve with a slice of whole-grain toast and sliced tomatoes.
Cinnamon-Roll Pancakes
Piping a cinnamon-sugar swirl into each pancake as it cooks gives these stacks the look of cinnamon rolls. Take it a step further by whipping up a cream cheese icing to top them with: Whisk 2 ounces softened cream cheese with 3 tablespoons room-temperature pure maple syrup until smooth.
Kiwi-Granola Breakfast Banana Split
We take a classic dessert and put a breakfast-friendly spin on it by swapping in yogurt for ice cream. The thicker consistency of the strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) helps it hold its shape and mimic scoops of ice cream. Plus, it has more protein for staying power than regular yogurt. Lots of seeds and nuts are a nice textural counterpoint to the soft banana.
Herbed Cornbread Pancakes
These corn-based cakes are naturally gluten-free; just make sure you buy certified gluten-free cornmeal and corn flour if you are making them for someone with a sensitivity. Serve these cornbread pancakes topped with a smear of honey butter (just mix 4 tablespoons softened butter with 1 tablespoon honey and a pinch of kosher salt) and a side of scrambled eggs and breakfast sausage.
Oatmeal Waffles
These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.
Cheesy Egg Quesadilla with Spinach
A cheesy, spinach-packed quesadilla is topped with a sunny-side-up egg for a quick, protein-packed breakfast. Top with hot sauce for a kick of spice.
Yeast Pancakes
Using yeast as the leavening agent in these pancakes, as opposed to baking powder or baking soda, creates a delightfully tangy flavor that sets the stage for sweet or savory toppings. We like these yeast pancakes topped with a simple cherry sauce made by simmering 2 cups pitted cherries, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small saucepan until the cherries are broken down and the sauce is thick, about 20 minutes.
Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split
This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.
Gluten-Free Almond-Flour Banana Pancakes
These gluten-free almond-flour banana pancakes have a lovely nutty flavor that complements the sweet bananas. Vanilla and nutmeg tie everything together.