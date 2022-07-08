24 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches You'll Want to Make Forever

Whip up one of these delicious lunches each rated for four and five stars. Whether you're in the mood for a refreshing salad or zesty grain bowl, there's a fan-favorite recipe in this list for you. Each dish focuses on complex carbs like legumes and whole grains as well as limiting the saturated fat and sodium allowing them to fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Once you try them, you'll be making recipes like our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich and Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps on repeat.