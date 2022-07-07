21 Anti-Inflammatory Summer Dinners in 30 Minutes

Taste the flavors of summer in these healthy dinner recipes including refreshing salads, creamy pastas and satisfying bowls. These dishes only take 30 minutes or less to prepare, getting you in and out of the kitchen in no time. And with ingredients like garlic, broccoli, blueberries and chickpeas, these recipes can help reduce pesky inflammation that can lead to joint stiffness, metal fog and higher chronic disease risk. Recipes like our Creamy Spinach Pasta and Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos can be easily prepared and will help you make the most of the flavors of the season.