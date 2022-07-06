11 Healthy Late-Night Snack Ideas
When you want a late-night bite, turn to one of these healthy snack ideas. These recipes include ingredients like popcorn, yogurt and peanut butter, which are packed with protein, fiber and healthy fats to help you feel full and satisfied for a good night's rest. While overeating at any time of day may lead to weight gain, a healthy late-night snack is a great way to honor your hunger before bedtime. Recipes like our Lemon-Parm Popcorn and Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast are both delicious ways to end your night.
Lemon-Parm Popcorn
Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter
Top multigrain rice cakes with creamy peanut butter for a nutritious snack with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full.
Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast
For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.
Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn
Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast
A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts
Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.
Greek Yogurt with Strawberries
Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.
Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter
With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.
Pistachio & Peach Toast
This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
Yogurt with Blueberries
Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.