11 Healthy Late-Night Snack Ideas

When you want a late-night bite, turn to one of these healthy snack ideas. These recipes include ingredients like popcorn, yogurt and peanut butter, which are packed with protein, fiber and healthy fats to help you feel full and satisfied for a good night's rest. While overeating at any time of day may lead to weight gain, a healthy late-night snack is a great way to honor your hunger before bedtime. Recipes like our Lemon-Parm Popcorn and Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast are both delicious ways to end your night.