11 Low-Carb No-Cook Dinners for a Healthy, Refreshing Evening

On hot summer days, try one of these healthy and refreshing dinner recipes. No stovetop or oven cooking is required, so you'll be able to keep cool while preparing a delicious and simple meal. Plus, all of these dinners have no more than 15 carbohydrates per serving to make it easy to reach your nutrition goals. Recipes like our Avocado Ranch Chicken Salad and Salmon-Stuffed Avocados are packed with crucial nutrients like fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals to help you follow a healthy low-carb eating pattern.