12 No-Cook Meals You Can Make in 10 Minutes or Less

Danielle DeAngelis July 01, 2022
Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

From creamy smoothies and yogurt parfaits to veggie-packed sandwiches and wraps, these meals take just 10 minutes to make. Plus, they don't require any stovetop cooking, which is perfect for the summer heat or when you're on-the-go and need a flavorful meal. Recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Avocado Caprese Salad are so delicious, you will be shocked at how simple they are to make.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Cucumber Sandwich

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average sandwich.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

3 of 12

Avocado Caprese Salad

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Open-Face Goat Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Avocado Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple lunch comes together in just 10 minutes, making it a great option for busy days.

5 of 12

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.

6 of 12

Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie

Credit: Clara Gonzalez
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

8 of 12

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Credit: Carolyn Hodges
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve with whole-grain crackers.

9 of 12

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Pickle Sub Sandwiches with Turkey & Cheddar

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cut down on carbs by swapping out the bread for slices of pickle to make these fun turkey and Cheddar sandwiches. Roma tomatoes are the perfect oblong shape for these mini sandwiches but feel free to use regular tomatoes--simply cut the slices in half so they fit nicely on the pickle sandwich. These sandwiches are an easy lunch, but they're also great on a party tray for a casual get-together.

11 of 12

Aloe Smoothie

Credit: Jamie Vespa
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Many people swear by aloe for glowing skin, and this smoothie is a delicious way to get it into your diet. You probably know aloe as a topical skin soother, but it also delivers antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Some people don't love the flavor of aloe, so this recipe has plenty of fruit to help balance the flavors. Make sure you're buying pure aloe vera meant for eating—or that you've got the correct aloe vera plant if you're DIYing. Read more about aloe vera benefits and cautions.

12 of 12

Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis