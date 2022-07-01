12 No-Cook Meals You Can Make in 10 Minutes or Less
From creamy smoothies and yogurt parfaits to veggie-packed sandwiches and wraps, these meals take just 10 minutes to make. Plus, they don't require any stovetop cooking, which is perfect for the summer heat or when you're on-the-go and need a flavorful meal. Recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Avocado Caprese Salad are so delicious, you will be shocked at how simple they are to make.
Cucumber Sandwich
This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average sandwich.
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.
Avocado Caprese Salad
This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.
Open-Face Goat Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Avocado Salad
This simple lunch comes together in just 10 minutes, making it a great option for busy days.
Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap
Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.
Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish
This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love.
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve with whole-grain crackers.
Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
Pickle Sub Sandwiches with Turkey & Cheddar
Cut down on carbs by swapping out the bread for slices of pickle to make these fun turkey and Cheddar sandwiches. Roma tomatoes are the perfect oblong shape for these mini sandwiches but feel free to use regular tomatoes--simply cut the slices in half so they fit nicely on the pickle sandwich. These sandwiches are an easy lunch, but they're also great on a party tray for a casual get-together.
Aloe Smoothie
Many people swear by aloe for glowing skin, and this smoothie is a delicious way to get it into your diet. You probably know aloe as a topical skin soother, but it also delivers antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Some people don't love the flavor of aloe, so this recipe has plenty of fruit to help balance the flavors. Make sure you're buying pure aloe vera meant for eating—or that you've got the correct aloe vera plant if you're DIYing. Read more about aloe vera benefits and cautions.
Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing
This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.