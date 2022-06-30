16 Summer Dinners for High Blood Pressure

Summer is the easiest season to eat for better blood pressure, thanks to all the delicious fruits and veggies that can help keep your blood pressure in check. Each recipe is lower in saturated fat and sodium and chock-full of nutrients that can help you manage your blood pressure, like potassium, thanks to ingredients like lentils, salmon, spinach and chicken. Enjoy recipes like our No-Cook Black Bean Salad and Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl all season long.