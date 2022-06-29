11 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners for One That Are Perfect for Summer
Treat yourself tonight with a healthy and delicious dinner for one. Ingredients like avocado, lemon and tomato throughout these recipes put bright and refreshing summer flavors front and center. With complex carbs like whole-wheat pasta and lower amounts of saturated fat and sodium, these meals fit easily into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. After trying them, you will want to make recipes like our Cast-Iron Personal Veggie Pizza and Mediterranean Pasta Salad all summer long.
Cast-Iron Personal Veggie Pizza
These mini pizzas are a quick and healthy way to enjoy this classic dish. Packed with plenty of veggies, and using a quick homemade sauce and dough, you get a complete meal and a perfect pizza portion that also works great as an option for leftovers.
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
Lemon Chicken Pasta
In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.
Chicken Shawarma with Potatoes
Cook once; eat thrice: this chicken shawarma recipe makes a satisfying single-serving dinner, plus extra chicken, potatoes, and onions that you can use later in the week.
Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich
In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.
Steak Dinner
Your traditional steak and potato dinner gets a makeover in this recipe by swapping starchy potatoes for whole-grain brown rice. Be wary of your portion size for steak, it should be about the size of a deck of cards.
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
You might not think to use hummus as a pasta sauce, but the creamy dip makes the perfect backdrop to the bold flavors of this healthy Mediterranean-inspired pasta salad.
Salmon Pita Sandwich
This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.
Stovetop Veggie Frittata
Eggs are one of the cheapest sources of protein. And they offer a delicious and easy avenue for getting veggies, like in this frittata. Using frozen vegetables saves prep time, too.
Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing
Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.
Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken
This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack.