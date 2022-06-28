26 No-Bake Snacks That Are Perfect for Summer

Danielle DeAngelis June 28, 2022

Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, these snack recipes will have you enjoying the flavors of summer. From energy balls and smoothies to homemade salsa and guacamole, these no-bake recipes are perfect to prepare during the summer heat. Recipes like our Caprese Skewers and Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark will keep you cool and satisfied between meals.

Apple Pie Energy Balls

Credit: Andrea Mathis
These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

Tequila Guacamole

Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.

Caprese Skewers

Credit: Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.

Strawberries & Cream Pops

Credit: Leigh Beisch
A glossy compote made from strawberries swirled with softened frozen yogurt gives these pops Creamsicle vibes.

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

This is not your grandma's cheese ball. It has all the flavor of an everything bagel without all the carbs and with just 3 ingredients! Want to emphasize the bagel taste? Serve it with bagel chips and some raw veggies for dipping to keep things healthy.

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

Dilly Pickled Snap Peas

A pickling brine gives these fresh peas a bracing pucker. Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.

Muddy Buddy Energy Balls

Credit: Jacob Fox
This fun take on Muddy Buddies wraps cereal, nut butter, chocolate chips and the signature powdered-sugar coating into an energy ball with just the right amount of sweetness. You can mix and match the cereal, butter and sweetener for a different flavor each time you make them.

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis
It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

Homemade Salsa

If you like mild salsa, use banana peppers in this recipe. For a hotter version, try jalapeño or one of the alternate pepper choices.

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

Banana Energy Bites

Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.

Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn

Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

Jalapeño Cheese Ball

Serve this Mexican-spiced jalapeño cheese ball with tortilla chips or use it as a spread for your next burrito.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Bruschetta

Credit: Leigh Beisch
These topped toasts get a sweet-salty punch from the addition of strawberries and ricotta salata—a firm, saltier version of ricotta cheese. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at the supermarket, or substitute Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino.

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.

Chickpea Snack Salad

Credit: Ted Cavanaugh
Take 5 minutes to toss together a fiber-rich chickpea and tomato salad for a satisfying snack.

By Danielle DeAngelis