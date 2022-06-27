18 Summery Diabetes-Friendly Dinners That Can Help with Weight Loss

With summer in full swing, you will want to try these diabetes-friendly dinners that are perfect for the weather. These healthy dinners are high in fiber and lower in calories, a combo that can help with weight loss if that is your goal. Also, these dishes are lower in saturated fat and sodium to seamlessly fit into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara and Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw are delicious additions to your summer traditions.