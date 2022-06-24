13 Healthy Cold Soups Ready in Three Steps or Less
If you're looking for a meal that's refreshing and easy to make, turn to these cold soup recipes. These soups can be made in three steps or less, making them simple to prepare. Plus, they highlight gorgeous summer produce, including tomatoes, strawberries and cucumbers. From our Herby White Gazpacho to our Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup, you'll want to make these soups all season long to combat the summer heat.
Herby White Gazpacho
This take on gazpacho replaces the tomato with melon or grapes for a sweeter taste and gets its silky texture from Marcona almonds. If you can't find them, use skinless almonds and add 1 tablespoon oil and a pinch more salt.
Creamy Cucumber Soup
There's no reason to only use cucumbers raw--they are wonderful sautéed then pureed with avocado for a silken-textured soup that's good warm or cold.
José Andrés's Gazpacho
Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup
Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.
Easy Tomato Gazpacho
Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this easy gazpacho recipe uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
Vegan Cold Cucumber Soup
Silken tofu thickens this cold cucumber soup while letting the flavor of fresh cucumber shine. The herbs and olive oil add an extra layer of flavor to this refreshing soup which will continue to thicken as it chills. But perhaps the best thing about the soup is that it comes together in 10 minutes in your blender!
Cucumber-Almond Gazpacho
Not all gazpachos are red. In this healthy white gazpacho recipe, we use cucumbers, yellow bell pepper and unsweetened almond milk for more savory results.
Creamy Radish Soup
In this creamy radish soup recipe, radishes are sautéed and pureed with potato, creating a velvety, healthy soup. Cooking radishes also tones down any bitterness, while leaving plenty of sweet, earthy flavors to enjoy. Using smaller radishes will give the soup a pretty pink hue, like the one pictured here, while larger radishes result in an almost white soup.
Creamy Cucumber Dill Soup
A combination of avocado and yogurt gives juicy cucumber just the right amount of creaminess in this rich cold cucumber soup.
Asparagus & Sorrel Bisque
Sorrel, a lovely spring green, is paired with asparagus in this simple green soup that's great served warm or cool. Use tender, young sorrel in salads or sauces to cut through the richness of foods like salmon or steak. No sorrel on hand? Baby arugula makes a good substitute.
Watermelon Gazpacho
The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.
Cold Cucumber Soup
Tangy buttermilk and fresh mint make this chilled soup a refreshing starter in the summer.
Strawberry Gazpacho
This strawberry gazpacho has a good amount of savory flavor to complement the strawberries, thanks to fennel, thyme and low-sodium tomato juice.