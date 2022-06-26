I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Budget-Friendly No-Cook Recipes

There are many things to love about summer, including warmer temps. But as a person on a budget (read: without air conditioning), the oven and stove are the last things I want to turn on during the dog days of summer. While it might be tempting to turn to takeout, there are plenty of delicious meals you can make at home that don't require any cooking (and can save you a lot of money compared to restaurant prices). When the temps are high and I'm short on time, there are a few easy, budget-friendly, no-cook dishes I turn to again and again. Recipes like Easy Tomato Gazpacho and Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers will keep you feeling cool and nourished all summer long. For more budget-friendly beginner cooking tips, check out the column Thrifty.