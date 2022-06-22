25 Summer Mocktails To Keep You Hydrated for Mocktail Summer
Looking for a refreshing way to kick off Mocktail Summer? Try these cooling summer drink recipes. Our non-alcoholic drinks with fruity and herby flavors can be enjoyed any time of the day and will keep the whole family hydrated and happy. Recipes like our Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer and Blueberry Lemonade are perfect for the TikTok-trending #MocktailSummer.
Watermelon Mint Mocktail
Nothing says summer like this refreshing watermelon mint mocktail! It's light, crisp and made with only a few simple ingredients.
Virgin Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas
This frozen mocktail is so delicious and beautiful! Layers of blended strawberries and mango with a touch of zesty citrus flavor combine for a fun nonalcoholic drink without all the extra calories and sugar of a traditional restaurant margarita.
Moscow Mule Mocktail
In this Moscow Mule mocktail, the slightly spicy flavor of ginger is balanced with fresh lime juice for a tart and refreshing drink. If you can't find ginger syrup in stores, you can easily make your own.
Mojito Mocktail
These minty mojito mocktails would be great at a luncheon, a brunch, a baby shower, a pool party--basically whenever you find that a cool, refreshing beverage would be welcome. Be sure to add the ice cubes and sparkling water just before serving to avoid diluting this pitcher cocktail (which is easily doubled to serve a crowd, by the way).
Blueberry Lemonade
This blueberry lemonade is just sweet enough, with gorgeous color and flavor from fresh blueberries. Whole lemons with a thinner skin add lemony flavor without bitterness from too much pith and peel.
Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer
Watermelon, cucumber, fresh basil, and lime juice flavor a summer drink that's fancy enough for guests. The soda takes only minutes to put together. Keep the fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water separately in the fridge, then mix just before serving.
Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail
Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on the calories and carbs by using club soda and our sugar-free simple syrup recipe.
Whipped Frozen Lemonade
Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy. Leftover simple syrup will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
Strawberry Shrub Mocktail
You can easily multiply this strawberry shrub mocktail recipe to serve a whole party: just muddle the strawberries, basil and lemon in a pitcher, then vigorously stir in the shrub and ice. Top each serving with seltzer.
Virgin Banana Piña Colada
Learn how to make a nonalcoholic piña colada with this easy recipe. Ripe bananas get blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk for a refreshing beverage. Serve in a festive glass.
Raspberry Lemonade
This sweet-tart raspberry lemonade is easy to make. Just 45 seconds in the blender yields a fresh raspberry puree that makes this lemonade so much more refreshing than store-bought.
Summer Berry Citrus Spritzer
A fresh berry puree and zippy citrus juices come together with bubbly seltzer for an exceptionally refreshing beverage for hot days. It's also a great alternative to sangria if you'd prefer to skip the alcohol. Double the recipe if you are expecting a crowd.
Elderberry Elixir Mocktail
This effervescent winter mocktail features immune-supporting elderberry syrup alongside anti-inflammatory turmeric and a dose of vitamin C from orange juice. Use freshly squeezed orange juice for the best flavor. Depending on the sweetness of your elderberry syrup, you may want to use more or a little less.
Minty Melonade
There isn't anything more refreshing than this combination of honeydew melon and lime juice. It's topped off with club soda, and just looking at the drink will cool you off.
Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies
Kids and adults alike will be wowed watching this delicious slush turn from blue to pink and purple in an instant. The magical concoction is made with natural blue tea (see Note) and refreshing lemonade for a fun science experiment that's tasty too. Perfect for your child's birthday party! (Adults may enjoy spiking their drink with a little vodka or gin.)
Honeydew Melon Agua Fresca (Agua de Melon Verde)
We've knocked back the sugar quite a bit in this healthier Mexican agua fresca recipe. This refreshing drink is often a way that Mexicans use up their leftover fruit, so feel free to use this technique with whatever fruit you have, especially other melons and tropical fruits like pineapple and mango.
Peach Sunrise Refresher
This beautiful beverage is perfect for serving at brunch, but it's also a great mocktail for non-drinkers at your next cocktail party. If you have leftover peach nectar from this recipe, pour a splash into hot tea to add sweetness and satisfying fruit flavor.
Derby Dry Mocktail
Crafted beverages aren't just for cocktails anymore. This alcohol-free drink is just as special as its alcoholic cousin--the classic Derby cocktail made with bourbon, vermouth, orange and lime. Whether you're skipping booze for the night, month or a lifetime, this mocktail recipe is worthy of a toast.
Frozen Margarita Mocktail
This frosty margarita mocktail is a refreshing nonalcoholic copycat version of the restaurant favorite. All you need is a blender and a few ingredients to blend up this refreshing treat. Grapefruit juice, while not a traditional margarita ingredient, adds a punch of flavor in place of tequila.
Peach Cooler
This festive peach cooler uses sparkling grape juice instead of wine. Serve it in a wineglass for a lovely presentation.
Cucumber Margarita Mocktail
This refreshing margarita mocktail perfectly combines the cool taste of cucumbers with the delicious tart flavor of fresh limes. It's lightly sweetened with agave and it's alcohol-free!
Ginger-Pineapple Spritzer
Crystallized ginger--also called candied ginger--is the key ingredient in this fruit-flavored drink. By soaking it with pineapple juice for at least two hours, it gives this spritzer an added zing.
Nonalcoholic Sangria
In this nonalcoholic sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used 100% juice and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy mocktail perfect for adults or kids.
Watermelon Agua Fresca
This refreshing drink is served by roadside vendors all over Mexico. Not too much fruit, not too much sugar, just a beautiful way to quench your thirst on a summer day.
Ginger-Thyme Sparkling Lemonade
Leave the jug at home—this homemade lemonade concentrate is easier to tote, plus gives you the option to make drinks to order at your picnic. Bring sparkling and still water along with gin and vodka for a bar in your basket.