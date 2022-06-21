24 Healthy Veggie Sides You Can Make in Your Air Fryer
Eating your veggies has never been easier thanks to these delicious air-fryer recipes. From zucchini and green beans to broccoli and cauliflower, you can pop these veggies in the air fryer for an easy and healthy side dish. From Air-Fryer Zucchini Fritters to Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob, these recipes have a crisp exterior while cutting back on the oil, and make the perfect side dish for any meal.
Air-Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower is tender-crisp and nicely browned in this air-fryer Buffalo cauliflower recipe. The hot sauce lends just enough heat, while the blue cheese offers a creamy, savory finish.
Air-Fryer Zucchini
Zucchini crisps up nicely in this simple air-fryer zucchini recipe. The interior is creamy and soft without feeling mushy, with the outside remaining crispy. A squeeze of lemon after cooking adds brightness and tang.
Air-Fryer Broccoli
The Parmesan cheese in this air-fryer broccoli gives this easy side dish a savory flavor, while a squeeze of lemon over the top after cooking adds brightness and acidity.
Air-Fryer Fried Green Tomatoes
These air-fryer green tomatoes have plenty of crunch thanks to a crispy mixture of panko breadcrumbs and cornmeal. We serve these "fried" green tomatoes with a classic rémoulade, but any creamy dipping sauce will pair nicely.
Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob
Air-fryer corn on the cob is a simple way to cook sweet corn with little mess. We like it smothered in butter, salt and pepper, but any spice blend will work well.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Fritters
These air-fryer zucchini fritters have a crispy outer surface and tender-savory middle just as if they've been fried in a skillet. A simple dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of refreshing mint is all you need to complete the dish.
Air-Fryer Carrots
Air-fryer carrots are an easy side dish that pairs with just about everything. Here the carrots are tossed with a touch of brown sugar and spices, with Parmesan cheese adding a savory note.
Air-Fryer Cabbage
Cabbage gets nice and crispy in this simple air-fryer cabbage recipe. The crumble of Parmesan and spices gets into the grooves of the cabbage, adding flavor throughout.
Air-Fryer Spaghetti Squash
This simple air-fryer spaghetti squash takes on a nice roasted flavor from the air fryer. You can enjoy it plain or dress it up with your favorite sauce or grated cheese.
Air-Fryer Baby Potatoes
These savory air-fryer potatoes are crispy on the outside and make a perfect no-fuss side dish that pairs well with just about everything while freeing up your oven.
Air-Fryer Green Bean Fries
These crispy air-fryer green bean fries come with a zesty dipping sauce flavored with harissa paste and roasted red peppers. Panko breadcrumbs give them a crunchy outer coating, and smoked paprika adds a smoky flair.
Air-Fryer Onion Rings
These air-fryer onion rings are a great alternative to traditional deep-fried onion rings. The homemade dipping sauce adds to the savory flavor and adds a creamy note to counter the crispy coating.
Air-Fryer Beets with Feta
This air-fryer beets with feta recipe is a great way to enjoy beets. It's super easy to throw together, and it's just as good eaten cold as part of a salad as it is warm on its own.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Air-Fryer Okra
These air-fryer okra "fries" are irresistibly crispy thanks to their cornmeal-based crust. Cutting the pods in half lengthwise helps the coating stick. We dip them in a creamy-spicy dipping sauce. If you really like the heat, add the optional Cajun seasoning to give them more kick.
Air-Fryer Eggplant
This air-fryer eggplant is crispy on the outside with a tender middle. You can fit more slices in the basket when you use smaller eggplant. Dip these crispy slices in marinara or pesto, or drizzle with balsamic glaze.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potatoes
These air-fryer sweet potatoes are nicely crisped around the edges and tender on the inside. Ground sumac adds a nice tang to the spice mix, but paprika can be used in its place.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Fries
These crunchy, crispy zucchini fries turn very tender in the air fryer and have a delicate natural sweetness from the cooking process. The simple dipping sauce is very tomato forward, with just enough acid from the vinegar and mayonnaise to add incredible tang.
Air-Fryer Butternut Squash
Butternut squash gets tender with slightly crispy edges when it's cooked in the air fryer. The simple seasonings here complement the subtle sweetness from the squash. Serve this quick and easy side dish with just about anything, from roast chicken to pork.
Air-Fryer Asparagus
Use your air fryer to crisp up tender asparagus for a simple and easy side dish. If your air fryer is large enough, you can cook the asparagus in one batch. If it's smaller, cook the asparagus in two batches, keeping the first batch warm as the second batch cooks.
Air-Fryer Cauliflower
An air fryer delivers nutty roasted cauliflower with a nice hit of zippy lemon flavor and a hint of coriander in this easy side dish that's perfect for most any meal.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts
These super-crispy and browned air-fryer Brussels sprouts with sweet onions and salty bacon--all amped up with bright lemon juice--are sure to be a hit, whether you serve them for a weeknight side dish or as part of your holiday spread for Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough to serve eight but is easily halved, though once you taste it you may well want a double serving. And if you prefer a vegetarian side, simply omit the bacon.
Air-Fryer Kale Chips
Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!