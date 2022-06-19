14 Budget-Friendly Meal-Prep Lunch Ideas

Keep costs down with these lunches that will have you set for the week. We lean on affordable ingredients like canned tuna, ramen noodles and hard-boiled eggs to make these lunches filling and budget-friendly. You're sure to find something to pique your interest, whether you prefer a fresh salad, cup of noodles or a quick burrito. Recipes like our Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette and Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps are easy to multiply, pack and store, so you can always have a healthy lunch within reach.