22 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Lunches to Make This Week

Enjoy something delicious with these simple lunch ideas. Choose a veggie-packed sandwich for something light and fresh or a warm grain bowl on days when you need something a little more comforting—no matter what you pick, you'll have a winner on your hands. Plus, a focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and lower levels of saturated fat and sodium make these healthy meals a great fit for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Open-Face Goat Cheese Sandwich with Tomato & Avocado Salad and Big Beautiful Summer Salad require just 20 minutes of active time in the kitchen, so you can get right back into the swing of your day.