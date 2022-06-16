20 High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

You can rely on these quick, healthy recipes for something delicious on any night of the week. From soup and salad to saucy pasta and sizzling fajitas, these 30-minute dinners will have something for you. Plus, each meal sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium and focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, so you know it can fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly routine. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas and Salmon Rice Bowl pack in at least 15 grams of protein in every serving, so you can hit your nutrition goals and end the day feeling satisfied.