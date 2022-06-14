28 Cold Lunch Ideas for Adults

These lunch ideas for adults are perfect for toting to the office or enjoying at the kitchen table. In the warm weather, you'll want to rely on these chill recipes that will help you keep your cool in the sweltering heat, from veggie-packed sandwiches to fresh, no-cook salads. Recipes like our Caprese Pasta Salad and Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich are so tasty, you'll want to reach for them every day at lunchtime.