37 Mediterranean Diet Lunches That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

Chronic inflammation can end up causing you all kinds of pesky problems, from stiff joints to poor digestion. That's why eating more nutrient-dense anti-inflammatory foods, like cauliflower, avocado and fish, can be a healthy way to shake up your routine. These delicious Mediterranean diet-friendly lunches incorporate lots of those tasty ingredients and include the pillars of the Mediterranean diet, like whole grains, fish, fruits and veggies. Recipes like our Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta and Vegetarian Protein Bowl are tasty ways to add some flavor to your next midday meal.