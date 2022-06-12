25 400-Calorie Vegetarian Lunches to Make This Week

Keep lunch light and fresh with these veggie-packed recipes that are perfect for a midday meal. A quick veggie sandwich, a bowl of flavorful pasta salad and even some prep-ahead grain bowls are all on the menu, so you can find something you'll love to help you power through the afternoon. These vegetarian recipes like our Rainbow Veggie Wraps and Big Beautiful Summer Salad have 400 calories or fewer in every serving, making them low-calorie options perfect for home or the office.