19 30-Minute Diabetes-Friendly Dinners That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

These healthy dinners are so quick, you could make them any night of the week. Each meal is lower in saturated fat and sodium and focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains and produce, so you know they'll work with a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Plus, we include ingredients that can help tamp down pesky chronic inflammation, like salmon, cauliflower and leafy greens. With recipes like our Big Beautiful Summer Salad and Salmon Rice Bowl in your arsenal, dinner will be delicious and easy.