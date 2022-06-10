26 Low-Calorie Lunches You'll Want to Make This Summer

Some things are just better in the summer—especially if you're in the produce aisle. Tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplant and corn all shine in these light lunches that are perfect for the warmer months. Whether you fire up the grill or stay in with a simple no-cook salad, you'll find something delicious in this mix of low-calorie lunch recipes all with less than 575 calories per serving. With dishes like our Grilled Shrimp Tostadas and Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken on the menu, summer can be delicious and nutritious.