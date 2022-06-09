27 Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

Experts love the Mediterranean diet, and for good reason. Unlike some strict eating plans, the Mediterranean diet allows you to customize your meals however you like, as long as you keep each meal chock-full of healthy ingredients, like olive oil, whole grains, plant-based or lean protein and plenty of fruits and veggies. Those ingredients are the main focus of these healthy dinners, and we've even added some nutrient-dense anti-inflammatory foods, like legumes, salmon and avocado, for an extra dose of deliciousness. Recipes like our Avocado Tuna Salad and Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing will help you end the day with something healthy and tasty.