21 Easy Lunch Ideas in 10 Minutes

These easy lunch ideas come together in 10 minutes or less, so you can whip up a quick meal and still have time to spare during your break. Each of these healthy meals, from fresh salads to veggie-packed sandwiches, requires just six ingredients or less—other than pantry staples like salt and pepper—so you won't have to make a special trip to the grocery store. If you keep the ingredients on hand to make recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich or Shrimp Niçoise Meal-Prep Bowls, lunch will always be just a few simple steps away.