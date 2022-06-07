14 Easy High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

These simple breakfast recipes prove that following the Mediterranean diet is more than just Greek or Italian foods for dinner. Any meal that balances the ingredients prized in the Mediterranean diet, like eggs, yogurt, fruits and veggies, is a healthy way to follow the eating pattern that experts love. These recipes include lots of healthy ingredients and contain at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you can hit your nutrition goals and feel full for longer. You need just 10 minutes of active time in the kitchen to whip up easy breakfast recipes like our 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups and Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries.