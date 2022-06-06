21 Easy Salads for Lunch

Enjoying a salad for lunch is always a good idea. Whether you're in the mood for a midday chicken salad, a big-batch meal-prep salad or a zhuzhed-up salad kit from the store, there's something for you in this mix of easy salads that are perfect for lunchtime. Each of these recipes, from the ones that rely on store-bought hacks to those that you can whip up with pantry staples, require just 15 minutes of active time in the kitchen, so you can get right back into the swing of your day. Recipes like our Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta and Tuna Salad with Egg are simple, healthy ways to keep yourself going well into the afternoon.