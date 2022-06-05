I'm a Dietitian on a Budget & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Recipes

Eating to beat inflammation is all the rage these days, and for good reason. Inflammation that persists over a long period of time, called chronic inflammation can lead to joint stiffness, mental fog and even digestive distress. However, you don't need an expensive powder or supplement to get ahead of it. Several anti-inflammatory foods like canned fish, legumes and leafy greens can help tamp these pesky symptoms, and they can fit into any eating pattern. And as a dietitian on a budget, an added plus is that these foods are affordable and can make a range of delicious, balanced meals. When I want to get ahead of inflammation, recipes like Kale & Banana Smoothie or Salmon-Stuffed Avocados are at the top of my list.