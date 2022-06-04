30 400-Calorie No-Cook Dinners You'll Want to Make Tonight

When the weather gets steamy, a hot dinner from the oven loses some of its appeal. That's when we turn to these low-effort, high-flavor dinners for a deliciously refreshing night in. Each of these low-calorie meals, from piled-high sandwiches and loaded salads to quick poké bowls and simple lettuce wraps, comes in at 400 calories or less per serving, so you can enjoy something light, fresh and filling. Recipes like our Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta and Caprese Sandwich are so tasty, you'll want to keep them in your low-key dinner rotation.