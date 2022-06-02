21 Healthy Rice Bowls That Are High in Protein

These healthy rice bowl recipes are customizable meals that everyone will want to get their hands on. With black, brown, wild or cauliflower rice as a tasty, filling base, we pile these bowls high with all of your favorite veggies, beans, fish, meat and herbs to create delicious flavor combinations that you'll love, from spicy shrimp taco-inspired bowls to bright, fresh sushi bowls. Each serving has at least 15 grams of protein, so you know these recipes will help keep you feeling full. Whip up recipes like our Salmon Rice Bowl and Easy Chicken Tinga Rice Bowls for dinner, then box up the leftovers for a totable work lunch.