20 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfasts That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

Chronic inflammation can be the sneaky culprit behind some irritating health problems, from achy joints to lack of sleep. The good news is that adding some more anti-inflammatory nutrients to your day—like omega-3s and anthocyanins—can help you keep inflammation at bay. These tasty breakfast recipes are packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients, like eggs, blueberries, oatmeal and nut butters, for a nutrient-dense morning meal. Plus, each recipe sticks to our guidelines for a diabetes-friendly breakfast, with lower levels of saturated fat and sodium and a focus on complex carbs, like whole grains. Recipes like our Green Protein Smoothie and Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups are deliciously healthy ways to start the day nutritiously.